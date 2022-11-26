Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) SVP Michael G. Huebert Sells 1,033 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.