Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will earn $18.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.32. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

AMG opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $176.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,565,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,355,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

