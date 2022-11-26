Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

