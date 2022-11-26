Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.41.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

