Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.41.
ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Agree Realty Price Performance
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Agree Realty
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.