AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a research report on Wednesday.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

