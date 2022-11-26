Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.9 %

Albemarle stock opened at $272.82 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.13.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

