Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after buying an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 9.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after acquiring an additional 109,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

