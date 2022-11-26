Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

