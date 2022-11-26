Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.