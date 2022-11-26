AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,230 shares of company stock valued at $18,484,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $271.92.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

