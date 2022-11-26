AlphaValue Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Buy

AlphaValue cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Danske cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23,370.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

