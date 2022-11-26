Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

