Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

