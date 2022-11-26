Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

