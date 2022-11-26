Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

