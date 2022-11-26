Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,336,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,388,800. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

