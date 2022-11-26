American Public Education, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Public Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Public Education by 57.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

