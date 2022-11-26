Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,597,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

