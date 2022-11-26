Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Set at C$4.00 by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price objective on Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 6.4 %

CVE:AMX opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.25 million and a P/E ratio of -147.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

