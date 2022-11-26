Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0035

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Amp has a market cap of $125.45 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amp has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.70 or 0.08229765 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00490260 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.91 or 0.30079463 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
