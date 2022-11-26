Amul Batra Sells 19,587 Shares of Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE) Stock

Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE – Get Rating) insider Amul Batra sold 19,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £58,761 ($69,482.09).

Northcoders Group Price Performance

CODE stock opened at GBX 315 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.87 million and a PE ratio of -51.64. Northcoders Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.

Get Northcoders Group alerts:

About Northcoders Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Northcoders Group PLC provides various training programs for software coding to individual, government, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company provides bootcamp training courses, government-funded apprenticeships, and bespoke training courses. It offers its courses through classroom and online teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for Northcoders Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northcoders Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.