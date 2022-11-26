Amul Batra Sells 19,587 Shares of Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE) Stock

Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE – Get Rating) insider Amul Batra sold 19,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £58,761 ($69,482.09).
Northcoders Group Price Performance
CODE stock opened at GBX 315 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.87 million and a PE ratio of -51.64. Northcoders Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.
About Northcoders Group
