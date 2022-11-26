Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConvaTec Group Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ConvaTec Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConvaTec Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.49) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.01.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

