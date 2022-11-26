Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

