Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $86.75

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

CGEAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

