Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $156.68

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

