Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Target Price at 31.67

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 31.67.

EE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EE opened at 29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 31.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of 24.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

