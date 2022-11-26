Analysts Set Expectations for Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at C$77,707,265.76. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at C$77,707,265.76. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,942.30. Insiders sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock worth $10,894,870 over the last three months.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.