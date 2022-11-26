Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD opened at C$91.02 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$86.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

