Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $22.00

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $8.81 on Monday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $601.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

