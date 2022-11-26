Analysts Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $38.38

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global Company Profile

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.40 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

