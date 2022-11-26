Analysts Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $23.60

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Trading Down 0.3 %

About Quanterix

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

