Analysts Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

