Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $27.36

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after buying an additional 890,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health Stock Performance

About Signify Health

NYSE SGFY opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

