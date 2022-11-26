Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 1,960.83

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,960.83 ($23.19).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.41) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at The Weir Group

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($20.54) per share, with a total value of £34,740 ($41,078.40). In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($20.54) per share, for a total transaction of £34,740 ($41,078.40). Also, insider Stephen G. Young bought 1,981 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($37,642.98).

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Weir Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,813 ($21.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.03. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($15.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2,746.97.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

