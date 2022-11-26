Analysts Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,038.40

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.40 ($12.09).

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.13) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($14.67) to GBX 710 ($8.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($9.93) to GBX 760 ($8.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistry Group news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($7.82), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($154,491.26). In other news, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($58,676.69). Also, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($7.82), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($154,491.26). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 399,592 shares of company stock valued at $222,922,560.

Vistry Group Price Performance

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 646 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 612.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 768.15. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 652.53. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($5.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,228 ($14.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 23 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

