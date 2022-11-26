Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 649.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $8.87 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

