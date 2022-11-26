Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,729.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $28.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Blockchain by 89.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

