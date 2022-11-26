Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.
Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 136,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
