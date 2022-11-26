Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $241,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 182.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Archer Aviation by 87.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

