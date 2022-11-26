Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.
Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
