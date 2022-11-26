Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

