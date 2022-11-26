Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,384 shares in the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.