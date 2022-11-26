Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after buying an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after buying an additional 271,878 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

