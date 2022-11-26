Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

