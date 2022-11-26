Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

