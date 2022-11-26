ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €750.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €750.00 ($765.31) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley set a €650.00 ($663.27) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €550.00 ($561.22) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($760.20) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €660.00 ($673.47) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

