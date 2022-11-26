AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

AstraZeneca Profile

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.17 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.