Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 75,000 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 75,000 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,421,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Astrotech’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astrotech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astrotech by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

