Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.01.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

