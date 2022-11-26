Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Director Joseph Patrick Daly Buys 13,000 Shares

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $62,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of AATC opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.76.
Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 533.39%.
About Autoscope Technologies
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
