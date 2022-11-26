Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

AVDL stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

